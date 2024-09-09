Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.22

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 149153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Up 25.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 288,088 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Articles

