Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

