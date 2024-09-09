Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.30

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 172912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

