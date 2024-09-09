Fox Hill Wealth Management Buys 126 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

