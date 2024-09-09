Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.2% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.60 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

