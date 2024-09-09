Fox Hill Wealth Management Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 267,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

FTNT opened at $75.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,573 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

