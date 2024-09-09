Fox Hill Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 94.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Barclays upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.