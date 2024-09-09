Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.91.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.