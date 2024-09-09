Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.95

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 75401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

