Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.3 %

FICO stock traded up $22.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,756.01. 2,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,935. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,818.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,650.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,415.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.