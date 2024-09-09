Freemont Management S.A. Has $723,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,308 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,676. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of INTU traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $623.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
