Freemont Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.9% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.65. 471,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,636,732. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

