Freemont Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.45% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,442. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $72.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

