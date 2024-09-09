Freemont Management S.A. Takes $894,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 203.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 138,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,645. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

