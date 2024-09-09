Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,300 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after buying an additional 18,316,381 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $83,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043,282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 526.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,310,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 5,303,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,190. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock worth $285,547,265. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

