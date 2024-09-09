Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Frequency Electronics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,536. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Frequency Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.