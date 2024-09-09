Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 82.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

