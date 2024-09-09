FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Michael C. Forman Sells 218,961 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE FSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
