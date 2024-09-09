FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Michael C. Forman Sells 218,961 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

