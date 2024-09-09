GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
GAMCO Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GAMI opened at $24.00 on Monday. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $594.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter.
GAMCO Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
