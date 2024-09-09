General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 12-Month High at $302.95

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $302.95 and last traded at $301.58, with a volume of 476597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.80 and its 200 day moving average is $289.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.