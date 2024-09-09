Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.10

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 21920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.98 million for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

