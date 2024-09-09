Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Insider Raleigh Finlayson Buys 6,300,647 Shares

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD – Get Free Report) insider Raleigh Finlayson purchased 6,300,647 shares of Genesis Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$12,859,620.53 ($8,748,041.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie; 65% interest in the Barimaia Gold project located in the Murchison district of Western Australia; and St Barbara’s Leonora assets comprising Gwalia underground mine and Leonora mill, as well as Tower Hill, Zoroastrian, Aphrodite, and Harbour Lights projects.

