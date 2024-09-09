GensoKishi Metaverse Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $3.23 million and $696,376.35 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,857,800 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

