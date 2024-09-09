GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.87.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $53.09 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

