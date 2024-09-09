Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.28

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.28 and last traded at $105.87, with a volume of 10706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.

Givaudan Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.