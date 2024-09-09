Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 29th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance
About Glennon Small Companies
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
