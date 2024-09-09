Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 61,292 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises approximately 3.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.09% of Globus Medical worth $101,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 503,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,018,000 after purchasing an additional 782,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GMED traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,782. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.