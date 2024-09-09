Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,077 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after buying an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 182,103 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

