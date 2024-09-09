Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.91

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 1002794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
