Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,255. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $110.72 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 756,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.