Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.78.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$44.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.70. The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2808552 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

