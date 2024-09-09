Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSFGet Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 109,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 177,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a market cap of $128.07 million and a P/E ratio of 61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

