Guess?, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Guess? has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.92. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GES

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.