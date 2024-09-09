Guess?, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Guess? has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Guess? Price Performance
Shares of Guess? stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.92. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
