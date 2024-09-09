Harrington Investments INC Has $1.76 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

