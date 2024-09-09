Harrington Investments INC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $208.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.81.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Clarkson Capital started coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

