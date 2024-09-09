Harrington Investments INC Purchases 394 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $64.23 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

