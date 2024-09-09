Harrington Investments INC Sells 315 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,916,118,000 after purchasing an additional 473,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,278,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,126,000 after acquiring an additional 316,426 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.73.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $876.68 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $918.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $857.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

