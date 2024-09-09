HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down to $21.81

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $21.36. HBT Financial shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1,587 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBT

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $684.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $604,261.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,497,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 1,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.