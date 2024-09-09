HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,470 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

