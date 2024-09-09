HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 693 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $247.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

