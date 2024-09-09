HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals stock opened at $681.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

