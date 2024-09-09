HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.44 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

