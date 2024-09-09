HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

