Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hess to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.46.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24. Hess has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hess by 17.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hess by 16.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

