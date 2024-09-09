Holdings Lp Thrc Purchases 165,316 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 165,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,024,959.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,362,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,849,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProFrac alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57.

On Friday, August 30th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $42,890.64.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

ProFrac Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ACDC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 587,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.82. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ProFrac

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.