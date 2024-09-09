Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12). Approximately 168,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 643,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.09).

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.90. The stock has a market cap of £540.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

