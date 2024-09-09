Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $496.64 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.19. The company has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

