Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $4.98 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 231,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $117.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $298.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

