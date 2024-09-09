Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
