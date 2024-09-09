Hostmore (LON:MORE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), with a volume of 10945024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.64 ($0.11).
Hostmore Stock Down 89.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.24.
Insider Transactions at Hostmore
In other Hostmore news, insider Julie McEwan bought 45,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,571.10 ($6,010.65). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,425. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hostmore Company Profile
Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
